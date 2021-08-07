Cancel
Jackson County, WI

JCPH: Substantial COVID-19 Transmission

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson County has entered a level of SUBSTANTIAL community transmission for COVID-19 over the past week. Officials at Jackson County Public Health, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control advise that everyone should wear a mask in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation is in part due to high transmission rates of the delta variant, which spreads more rapidly and causes severe infection at higher rates than other strains of COVID-19. Public Health Officials say it’s crucial that we do our best to protect our vulnerable populations and those that are unable to get vaccinated. They continue by saying, “These prevention strategies are coming back into the picture because we have not yet reached a high enough population of vaccinated individuals; and Jackson County vaccination rates are not high enough to produce community-wide protection from the virus. This provides opportunities for the virus to mutate and spread at alarming rates.”

