nLIGHT reports 33% year-over-year revenue increase

By Will Campbell
Columbian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamas-based high-power semiconductor and fiber laser company nLIGHT reported a 33 percent year-over-year revenue increase in its quarterly earnings report released Thursday. Revenue reached $69.1 million and gross margin was 29.4 percent for the second quarter of 2021, the company reported. The company’s net loss for the second quarter of...

