ABOVE VIDEO: As command module pilot for the Apollo 15 mission to the moon in 1971, Al Worden flew on what is widely regarded as the greatest exploration mission that humans have ever attempted. He spent six days orbiting the moon, including three days completely alone, the most isolated human in existence. During the return from the moon to earth he also conducted the first spacewalk in deep space, becoming the first human ever to see both the entire earth and moon simply by turning his head. Space Coast Daily’s Zach Clark interviewed Al Worden in March 2015 at the ‘A Night Under the Stars At Port Canaveral’ event. (Space Coast Daily Video)