Sponsored Content: All Signs Point to an Eagle Rock Spanish with Guest House, Pool + Spa

This spacious one-bedroom touts a private balcony, great light and open views. This is the largest one-bedroom line in the building. A spacious dining area off the galley kitchen has custom solid wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The living room is large enough to flex to a two- bedroom (with pre-approved room dividers.) Bathroom features imported Italian Carrera marble and tri-view medicine cabinet. In addition, this home comes with abundant closet space. A 24-hour doorman building, The Murray Hill has a fantastic staff with Resident Manager, a landscaped and furnished roof deck, and laundry. Newly added amenity package offers membership to fully-equipped fitness center, tenant lounge and bicycle storage.