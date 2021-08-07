Alleged: 6AM Police Jackpot..Stolen Vehicle, Wanted Person, Meth AND A Parolee; Felony Arrest x2 – HOT SPRINGS

Location: 5100 Block Telegraph Rd. Suspect(s): Christian Juarez, 09/04/91, Goleta Resident. Narrative: On the above date and time, a Ventura Police Department patrol officer saw a stolen vehicle in the area of Telegraph Rd. and Ashwood Ave. The officer followed the vehicle, stolen in Santa Barbara County on 07/27/21, and initiated an enforcement stop. The vehicle yielded in a parking lot in the 5100 block of Telegraph Rd, and patrol officers took Juarez into custody without incident. Investigating officers searched the vehicle and located methamphetamine, heroin, and evidence of narcotics sales.