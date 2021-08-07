Ursuline College nursing school named a national Center of Excellence
The National League for Nursing has named Ursuline College in Pepper Pike a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education for its sustained efforts to “enhance student learning and professional development,” according to a news release from the college. Ursuline is one of 10 programs nationally, and the only nursing program in Ohio, honored in the learning and professional development category. The designation is for 2021 through 2025, the release continued.www.news-herald.com
