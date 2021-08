ST. LOUIS — Jon Lester will seek a fourth chance to make a better first impression. The lefty who bested the Cardinals twice in the 2013 World Series for Boston only to relocate to the north side of Chicago and help hoist the Cubs to a title had trouble getting through his debut inning as a member of the home team at Busch Stadium. By the time he found some footing on the formerly foreign mound, Atlanta had opened a lead the Cardinals’ pedestrian lineup could not catch.