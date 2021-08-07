Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Great Egret Coming In For A Landing At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis great egret came in for a landing at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve! Thanks to Tom Lamb for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose#Https
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
GardeningOrange Leader

Rose of Sharon is back

At last, one of my favorite heirloom shrubs is finding its rightful place in the sun, just in the nick of time. I rarely feature individual plants in my columns, mostly because my savvy garden expert friend Gary Bachman, MSU Extension Service’s popular Extension home garden horticulturist, covers exciting plants superbly in his weekly Southern Gardener newpaper columns, radio and TV spots, and live forums (subscribe to them free online at MSUCARES.com).
GardeningLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Peffley: Rose of Sharon adds vibrant summer color to any landscape

Rose of Sharon is a flowering tall shrub that brings vibrant summer color to the landscape with its large trumpet-shaped individual blossoms. Blossom colors vary by cultivar and may be white, pink, red, violet, or lavender blue often with deep throats of darker colors. Blossoms last one day, staying open for one day and closing at night. Shrubs begin flowering in early July and continue into the autumn.
Etowah County, ALGadsden Times

CAROL LINK ON GARDENING: Rose of Sharon proves to be magnet for pollinators

The Rose of Sharon hibiscus is a hardy shrub in this area. Some are very small, others are large shrubs and even a few are small trees. What we have is a large Rose of Sharon that has developed into a pretty big tree at the top of our driveway. I thought the plant would grow to be a shrub. Therefore, I planted the small seedling about 20 years ago, right beside an old well that was here when the house was built.
AnimalsThe Spokesman-Review

Reader photo: Photo captures tiny Calliope hummingbird

Fred Miller took this photo of a calliope hummingbird, the smallest North American hummingbird, on the north end of Priest Lake on July 25. Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
Greenwich, CTNew Haven Register

Photo: Great egret flies at a Greenwich park

GREENWICH — Greenwich Point Park in Old Greenwich is home to an abundant display of flower and fauna — and feathered friends. The great egret is one of the many birds that can be spotted in the shoreline park. The bird, usually spotted in a wetland area, was nearly wiped...
Animalscolumbusnavigator.com

Butterfly Ridge In Hocking Hills Is An Enchanted Place For Beautiful, Native Butterflies

Nestled in the Hocking Hills region, Butterfly Ridge is a butterfly conservation center focusing on the health and well being of butterflies native to southeastern Ohio. The garden officially opened back in July 2017 and they’ve been captivating visitors with their enchanted space ever since. The garden is located within a 21-acre property that has been in the owners family since 1863. Christopher and Kris Kline have worked hard to create a peaceful place where butterflies, moths, and other pollinators can thrive.
AnimalsNational Audubon Society

Egret, Ibis, Flamingo, Heron, Stork—What's the Difference?

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. Who's Kenn? Simply put, Kenn is a national treasure. A renowned birder, author, and conservationist, Kenn Kaufman has spent his life dedicated to observing birds, reading about birds, writing about birds, and sharing the world of birds with others. With all that birdy knowledge in his brain, he also acts as the field editor for Audubon magazine. So, whenever we have a bird question stumping us around the office, we just ask Kenn. And now you can, too! If you have a bird or birding question you'd like Kenn to answer, leave them in the comments below or on Facebook. Maybe next month you'll get the kind of thorough, thoughtful, and even humorous response from Kenn we've grown so fond of over the years. —The Editors.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVLine

American Pickers' Frank Fritz Fires Back at Ex-Cohost Mike Wolfe: 'I'm Not Going to Sit Here and Lie to People'

Ex-American Pickers star Frank Fritz is speaking his peace regarding his recent firing from the reality series and subsequent feud with former cohost Mike Wolfe. Last month, it was confirmed that Fritz wouldn’t be returning to the History Channel series. In a statement released in July, executive producer and head antique “picker” Wolfe said: “I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle), and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it...
Traveltravelawaits.com

Gorgeous Lighthouses To Visit Along The Shores Of Lake Erie

Lake Erie, one of the five Great Lakes, is known for unpredictable weather and dangerous waves, which leads up to why there was such a great need for her gorgeous lighthouses at the turn of the century. You can drive along this beautiful body of water via the roads running along Lake Erie and spend the day sightseeing from east to west. When I take the lighthouse tour, I plan for a full day and make sure I am ready to apply the brakes for all the planned and unplanned stops along the route.
Kentucky Statewspa.com

Natural Wonders in Kentucky

“The following is sponsored content from A-1 Broadcast”. Summer is now in full swing and if you’re looking for a perfect family vacation, we’ve got the place for you, and it’s just a short drive or flight away. Known for its rolling hills, horse country and reputation for bourbon, the bluegrass state is also home to many natural treasures and amazing destinations, including the world’s longest cave system on the planet! Joining us today from the Spy Coast Farm in Lexington, the heart of Kentucky horse country, here’s Commissioner of Tourism Mike Mangeot to tell us more.
Traveloyster.com

10 Awe-Inspiring Caves to Visit in the U.S.

You may not realize that the U.S. is filled with hidden, mysterious caves. Several are part of the national or state parks, and are worth the excursion. Whether you are a thrill seeker looking for an adventurous exploration of a cave, or like the intimate, magical side that caves offer, the U.S has plenty to offer. Here are ten of the most amazing caves in the United States.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Pennsylvania

You Have To Visit This Incredible Dinosaur Forest In Pennsylvania

Our imagination can take us to so many places – like hurtling back millions of years to the days when dinosaurs roamed the earth. Whether we ignite our imagination by reading books, watching films, or visiting one of the dinosaur-themed attractions or events that pops up, we have so many ways to gain insight into […] The post You Have To Visit This Incredible Dinosaur Forest In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

A Magical Wisconsin River Trip Takes Paddlers To A Deserted Sandbar So They Can Sleep Under The Stars

One of the most unforgettable adventures you can experience in the Dairy State is a trip down the Wisconsin River. This river was an important paddling route for Native Americans and later, European trappers and explorers. Today it’s a recreational mecca, offering paddlers stunning scenery and gorgeous camping spots. An outfitter called Wisconsin Canoe Co. […] The post A Magical Wisconsin River Trip Takes Paddlers To A Deserted Sandbar So They Can Sleep Under The Stars appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy