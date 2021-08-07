Fishing Report

Generally speaking, it's been a little tough in the freshwater this week. Give the hot weather and hard rains their due, but the fish just can't seem to get settled down. Redfish reports are starting to come in from just north of Green Cove Springs so they should come farther south over the next few weeks. The best report this week came from the Marker 18 area of the river near Green Cove, where really good numbers of croakers were caught and the fish are good sized.