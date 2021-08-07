Fishing Report

1 Around Lakeland, at Tenoroc, bass fishing was best this past week on lakes Fish Hook, Legs, 2, 5, A, B and C. Lakes Horseshoe, Picnic and 3 also had high catch rates. This past week 29 large bass over 19 inches and six bass over 22 inches were reported. Speck fishing was best at Lake Legs. The best lakes for panfish were Cemetery, Derby, Fish Hook, Legs, Picnic, A and B. Lakes Cemetery, Derby Fish Hook and Picnic had the best catfish bite, reports FWC biologist Paolo Pecora. At Saddle Creek, bass are biting around the edges of the eel grass on junebug color plastic worms. Lots of catfish have been caught on chicken liver and night crawlers. Lakes Crago and Hollingsworth are producing specks while drifting minnows, reports Phillips Bait and Tackle (863-666-2248).
