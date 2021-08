Slider Revolution 6.5.6 Premium Slide Maker with Templates is an innovative, responsive slider plugin for WordPress that nicely displays your content. Whether it’s a slider, a carousel, a hero’s script, or even the whole front page, the visual drag and drop editor allows you to tell your stories in no time! Slider Revolution is not only “sliders”. Now you can create a beautiful one-page web presence that requires absolutely no coding knowledge. To get you started quickly, we have included a ton of ready-made examples that come with all assets included!