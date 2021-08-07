Slider Revolution 6.5.6 Premium Slide Maker with Templates

Mobile application development is among the most consistently growing sectors in software production. There has been an increasing demand for fast and user-friendly apps in recent years. A certain statistic reveals that in the year 2020 alone it is calculated users spend an average of 87% of the total time online on mobile apps. When you are opting for any app development there are two platforms to choose from-Android and iOS. These two platforms are the leading platforms worldwide. Both iOS and Android have incredible development options. Before making the decision as to which platform you would choose to build your app you must thoroughly go through the comparison between the two. This article will give you an overview of both the platform's perks and perils and also point out the differences.