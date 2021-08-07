Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Slider Revolution 6.5.6 Premium Slide Maker with Templates

intelprise.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlider Revolution 6.5.6 Premium Slide Maker with Templates is an innovative, responsive slider plugin for WordPress that nicely displays your content. Whether it’s a slider, a carousel, a hero’s script, or even the whole front page, the visual drag and drop editor allows you to tell your stories in no time! Slider Revolution is not only “sliders”. Now you can create a beautiful one-page web presence that requires absolutely no coding knowledge. To get you started quickly, we have included a ton of ready-made examples that come with all assets included!

intelprise.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Templates#Paypal#Smartphone App#Intelprise#Dynamic Solutions#World#Animation Presets Loop#Quickstyle#Documentation Faq#Special Fx#Ori Ginal#Gpl#Wordpress#Savings#Dui#Cms Wordpress#Wp#Club
Related
towardsdatascience.com

A Template for Custom and Distributed Training

A custom training loop — as opposed to calling model.fit() — is a mechanism that iterates over the datasets, updates the model’s weights, and computes any metrics. Before iterating over any dataset, be it the train, validation, or test split, the dataset must be made distribution ready. This is done with the help of TensorFlow’s distribution strategy objects.
Technologyweandthecolor.com

A4 Flyer Template by PixWork

Made for use in Adobe InDesign, this fully editable A4 flyer template is well suited for plenty of topics. Created by Adobe Stock contributor @PixWork, this easy-to-use A4 flyer template is fully customizable in Adobe InDesign. with just a few simple clicks, you can add your own images and graphics or replace the placeholder text with your own. You can also change the entire layout to make it quite suitable for your personal needs. The InDesign file is completely print-ready but you can also save it as a low-resolution PDF for screen presentations.
Computersaithority.com

Zoho Launches Canvas, The Industry-First Design Studio to Re-envision The CRM Experience For Enterprises

Canvas Brings Consumer-Level Simplicity to the CRM User Experience through a No-Code Design Studio, Increasing CRM Adoption Rates. Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, announced Canvas for Zoho CRM, a one-of-a-kind design studio for CRM personalization. Canvas enables businesses to create their own CRM interfaces that are better suited to the role of each employee, without IT or developer involvement. It helps simplify complex CRM implementations into streamlined and contextual employee-facing experiences.
ComputersTechRadar

Best WordPress plugins of 2021

WordPress is a fantastic platform for building your own blog, portfolio, or ecommerce site. It's packed with tools to help you create a professional-looking site and monitor its performance, and you can make it even better by installing WordPress plugins to add new features. Some WordPress plugins are free, while...
ComputersMacworld

Onyx review: A must-have utility for your Mac software toolbox

There’s a reason Onyx has been among the tools of choice for Mac techies for such a long time. It offers a great set of tools and an incredible level of customization. Since the days of Mac OS X 10.2 Jaguar, Onyx has been in the arsenal of Mac techies to help fix Macs and assorted operating system weirdness. It’s been a long time since the heady days of 2003, and along the way, French developer Joël Barrièrehas has continuously released steady updates of the popular free customization and maintenance tool.
techgig.com

Here are the top 5 JavaScript frameworks for web and app developers

Choosing a framework is simple, but deciding which one to use is by far the most challenging aspect for any user. On the market today, there are a lot of frameworks that offer substantial benefits, one of which is JavaScript. Every year, there is a slew of new. JavaScript. frameworks...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Use Vivaldi Command Chains to Simplify Your Workflow

What makes Vivaldi a great browser is the fact that it gives so much control to the users. From customization options to privacy settings, you can tweak almost everything in Vivaldi to suit your needs. Moreover, features like Tab Stacks, mouse gestures, and Quick Commands make browsing much easier and...
SoftwareZDNet

Zoho intros Canvas, a platform for no-code CRM customization

Zoho on Tuesday introduced Canvas, pitched as a no-code design studio that helps companies improve their CRM system by offering customized experiences. Zoho said Canvas transforms cluttered data into organized, industry-relevant templates and helps simplify complex CRM implementations. Some of Canvas' key features include a drag and drop editor, a...
ComputersWPBeginner

How to Properly Setup SAML Single Sign-On (SSO) in WordPress

Do you want to learn how to properly setup SAML single sign-on (SSO) in WordPress?. Adding single sign-on to WordPress lets your users quickly and securely login to your WordPress site without having to remember a username and password. Instead they can use their Google login, Okta, or one of...
Cell PhonesInfoworld

What is low-code development? Faster app creation

Writing applications from scratch is a time-consuming process that requires serious development skills, often specialized to the target platform. Low-code development platforms and tools (and sometimes no-code products) often speed up and de-skill the development process, although they have their own learning curves. In general, a low-code development platform offers...
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Yellowfin cans (embeds) contextual analytics BI for developers

Yellowfin outlines five progressive stages of development for achieving enhanced functionality and analytical value; from building the minimal viable product through data exports, basic reporting, standalone dashboards and reporting modules, to full scale advanced contextual analytics capability, with built in dashboards, sophisticated automated analysis and the inclusion of blended analytics and bi-directional workflows, with very high analytical value for users.
Computersmakeuseof.com

10 Google Font Pairings You Should Use in Your Designs

As a designer, your creative work is a combination of form and content. You make an effort to present your design in an attractive form to your audience, and that includes paying close attention to the fonts you use. During the design process, you can use Google Fonts to create...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Elementary OS 6: Nice desktop Linux completely redesigned and colorful

After two years of development, the Elementary OS team has released the new version of its Linux distribution. Elementary OS 6 is code-named “Odin”. The developers have further refined the look and now enable users to adapt the given user interface more closely to their own preferences. However, many changes have an effect in the background. The new AppCenter programs are now only imported as flat packs. The updated base on Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS ensures better hardware support.
Cell Phonespetapixel.com

Android App Visualizes On-Device and Cloud-Stored Photos on a Map

Levion Software’s free Photo Map app for Android shows photos stored on device or in multiple cloud storage platforms and illustrates them on a world map so users never lose track of where and when their images were taken. As smartphones get better and more powerful features, the ability to...
Computersmaketecheasier.com

VSCode Ultimate Keyboard Shortcuts Cheatsheet

Visual Studio Code has become one of the most popular, if not the most popular, text editors for developers and power users. It comes packed with features shortcuts, extensions and more to cater to every developer caliber. However, like most tools, it is only as powerful as the user. This VSCode ultimate keyboard shortcuts cheatsheet will provide the most common and useful shortcuts to turn you into a Visual Studio Code power user.
Photographyweandthecolor.com

Black Photography Portfolio Template for Adobe InDesign

Available for download on Adobe Stock, this black photography portfolio template is ideal to showcase your images in an outstanding way. Created by Adobe Stock contributor @Sirisako, this black photography portfolio template for Adobe InDesign is the right choice for photographers to showcase their images in the best possible way. The InDesign file includes 16 fully editable pages available in two standard sizes A4 and US Letter. All sample text is for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or images with just a few simple clicks.
Cell Phonesnatureworldnews.com

Health Website Templates

If you're building a website that focuses on health, then you need to get it done right. Even large governments can have trouble with creating health websites, so you're not alone if you're finding it a challenge. The solution is to rely on health website templates. These give you handy...
Cell Phonesdatasciencecentral.com

Android Or Ios – Which Platform Should You Choose For Developing Your App

Mobile application development is among the most consistently growing sectors in software production. There has been an increasing demand for fast and user-friendly apps in recent years. A certain statistic reveals that in the year 2020 alone it is calculated users spend an average of 87% of the total time online on mobile apps. When you are opting for any app development there are two platforms to choose from-Android and iOS. These two platforms are the leading platforms worldwide. Both iOS and Android have incredible development options. Before making the decision as to which platform you would choose to build your app you must thoroughly go through the comparison between the two. This article will give you an overview of both the platform's perks and perils and also point out the differences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy