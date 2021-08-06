Cancel
What does full FDA approval mean for the COVID-19 vaccine?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may soon be the first to become fully-approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to the New York Times, the FDA would like to fully approve the vaccine by Labor Day. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines currently only have emergency use authorization in the U.S.

