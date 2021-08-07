HVAC sales heat up as supply cools

This summer has been a very hot one from the start. We set the all-time record high for Eugene on June 27th with a scorching 111 degrees beating the old record by 3 degrees. Our temperatures have wavered from the 90s down to the low 80s and back again and now we’re back to the 90s. We still have plenty of hot weather ahead since summer is by no means over. If, like me, you don’t have an air conditioned home it’s nice to go out to a movie, a shopping mall, or some other public building that does have it, since the COVID-19 restrictions have been eased. It’s times like this that my mind wanders into the “I wonder” mode. I wonder how the idea of air conditioning came about? Apparently man has been trying to find a way to cool off from the very beginning.