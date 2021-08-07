Rangers History Today: Bartolo Colón Sets MLB Record For Most Wins By Latin American Pitcher

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Chuck Greenberg and Nolan Ryan rode to the rescue of the bankrupt baseball franchise. On August 5, 2010, the Rangers went up for auction. The previous owner, Tom Hicks, was in financial trouble, as he owned the Rangers, the Stars and Liverpool FC in the English Premier League. Apparently, that was too much to keep up with, and in 2010 it all caught up with Hicks. He tried selling the team to Greenberg and Ryan, but Hicks’ lenders were reportedly unhappy with the fact that Hicks had turned down what they considered to be a better offer from Houston Astros owner Jim Crane.