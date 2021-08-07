Cancel
Rangers History Today: Bartolo Colón Sets MLB Record For Most Wins By Latin American Pitcher

Cover picture for the articleOn this date in Texas Rangers history, Rangers pitcher Bartolo Colón won his 246th career game, making him the winningest Major League pitcher born in Latin America. The moment came on August 7, 2018 as Colón was playing the final season of his 21-year big league career. At 45 years of age, he was winding down a 7-12 season for the Rangers. At Globe Life Park in Arlington, Colón and the Rangers hosted the Seattle Mariners as he was looking for his sixth win of the season.

