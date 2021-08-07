Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain - Morgan Neville

Bleecker Street and Stage 6 Films have jointly acquired worldwide rights to Summering, a new coming-of-age film from director James Ponsoldt (The Spectacular Now).
Bleecker Street will handle the film’s U.S. release, with Stage 6 overseeing its international distribution.
Lia Barnett, Lake Bell, Sarah Cooper, Ashley Madekwe, Madalen Mills, Megan Mullally, Eden Grace Redfield, and Sanai Victoria star in the film, scripted by Ponsoldt & Benjamin Percy.
It centers on Mari, Dina, Lola and Daisy, best friends on the brink of starting middle school, who realize their lives are about to change forever. So on the last weekend of summer, they set out to...
