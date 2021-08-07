Here’s 10 Tri-Cities Monopoly Pieces We’d Love To Play With!

It’s finally here, the return of Dead Space: one of the most beloved horror franchises from the seventh generation of consoles, awakening from its nearly decade-long slumber. Encompassing six games, two animated films, a novel, and a bunch of comic books, Dead Space was a massive multimedia franchise that captured the fear of fans everywhere. It hasn’t had a new entry since the divisive third entry in 2013 (which ended on a rather grim cliffhanger thanks to the DLC), but now it’s back with a shiny new remake! The question is, what kind of remake should we expect? Something that is mostly unchanged from the core concepts, like 2020’s Demon’s Souls, or something more radical, like 2019’s Resident Evil 2?