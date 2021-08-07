Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Here’s 10 Tri-Cities Monopoly Pieces We’d Love To Play With!

By Rik Mikals
Posted by 
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of my favorite games as a kid was Monopoly. I really liked the game and I was notorious for being a "slum lord". I'd even hide money away so when my opponent thought was I dead, I'd come back and crush them. It was all in good fun I...

keyw.com

Comments / 0

98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri Cities#The Tri Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplane
Related
EntertainmentCosmopolitan

Fan of Cosmopolitan? Then we'd love to hear from you!

Are you a big fan of Cosmopolitan? If so, we'd really love to find out your views about the the magazine and the website!. This is your opportunity to share your thoughts and help shape the services we provide for you in the future. We want to know what you...
HobbiesPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Game Warden Asks Man to Go Fishing with Him, Then Regrets It

A game warden at work was experiencing one of the most boring days of his life. He was so bored that he wished he was at a party or a place with a more bubbly atmosphere. While he sat at his work post looking absent-mindedly at the sea ahead, an old man rowed past him. The game warden immediately jolted himself and called out to the older man.
Video GamesRely on Horror

Dead Space Remake: 5 Things We’d Love To See

It’s finally here, the return of Dead Space: one of the most beloved horror franchises from the seventh generation of consoles, awakening from its nearly decade-long slumber. Encompassing six games, two animated films, a novel, and a bunch of comic books, Dead Space was a massive multimedia franchise that captured the fear of fans everywhere. It hasn’t had a new entry since the divisive third entry in 2013 (which ended on a rather grim cliffhanger thanks to the DLC), but now it’s back with a shiny new remake! The question is, what kind of remake should we expect? Something that is mostly unchanged from the core concepts, like 2020’s Demon’s Souls, or something more radical, like 2019’s Resident Evil 2?
World SeriesWashingtonian.com

Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This August

Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. After initially being denied tenure at UNC, the 1619 Project journalist will now teach at Howard. Gerardo Parra. Cue “Baby Shark.” The player who brought fun to the Nats’ 2019 World Series...
GardeningDomaine

19 Hanging Herb Garden Ideas We'd Love to Try

Looking for a plant setup that will do wonders for your home and tastebuds? You can't go wrong with hanging herb gardens. Not only do these arrangements breathe some much-needed life into your space, but they'll also help you maximize your meals' flavor profiles all while cutting down on your budget—we know, this can be a total game-changer.
Hobbiesdotesports.com

Rarest Cards in Magic: The Gathering

With more than 20,000 available cards in Magic: The Gathering and hundreds of new ones every year, collectors have a wide range of cards to look for—but some are far rarer than the rest. The rarest cards in MTG are usually from the Alpha Set, the first one available for...
Gamblingfinehomesandliving.com

6 Poker Strategies That'll Help You Win Every Poker Game

Poker is an exciting game, and if you can get the hang of the basic poker rules and improve your understanding of the game, you'll find it an addictive game to learn. Unfortunately, although poker isn't as complicated as many think it is, many still find it pretty challenging to play the game like a pro.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Play NYC: Assimilate! Game Developer Interview

Iron Lords Podcast and the Lords of Gaming are live on the floor of Play NYC 2021 and had the chance to interview the developer behind the title Assimilate! It’s a party game that consists of three rounds of finger-pointing fun. In the game, each player is either a human,...
Video Gamesvrscout.com

Tips & Tricks For Playing ‘STRIDE’ On Oculus Quest

Dominate the rooftops with these useful tips & tricks for Joy Way’s action-packed VR parkour game. Available now on Oculus Quest & Oculus Quest 2, STRIDE is a fast-paced VR arcade action game that has you scaling vertigo-inducing rooftops while battling endless waves of faceless enemies using a combination of brutal gunplay and vicious hand-to-hand combat.
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Sick Of Badger Mountain? Do These Other Tri-Cities Running Trails

I was scrolling the Tri-Cities Reddit section and one of the topics that came up was other running trails beside Badger Mountain. One poster said that she was tired of running Badger Mountain and was asking about other trails that would be challenging. It got me thinking that we must have some other trails worth checking out in the Tri-Cities area.
Petsromper.com

So This Is Why Your Cat Loves To Sleep Between Your Legs

Cats spend most of their time doing whatever they want, and sometimes these behaviors confuse their human friends. For instance, why does your cat sleep between your legs? It seems like the pillow, a cat bed, or any other surface would be more convenient and comfortable. As it turns out, this choice of sleeping location makes total sense in cat logic, as several veterinary experts explain.
PetsPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Your Dog Hates This- And I Have Been Guilty of Doing It- Are You?

If you have a pet, you probably love them like they are part of the family. And when that's the case, we all will, from time to time, treat them like a person. Dressing them up in costumes at Halloween, put sweaters on them in the winter, and doing some other things that you probably didn't even realize were things that dogs really don't like.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Trust me, you’ve never seen anything on TV as weird as this new Netflix dating show

Oh boy, the Manifest people are going to absolutely despise this news. The specific piece of streaming news I’m referring to is the imminent debut of Sexy Beasts, a new Netflix series coming to the streaming platform next week (on July 21). It’s a reality dating show, something that we absolutely didn’t need another version of. But as the title suggests, there’s also an exceedingly strange twist to this one. Yep, it’s that second word. Everyone on this show will be, wait for it, dressed up mostly as “beasts.” You know — so the young lady can ignore the fact that...
AnimalsNewsweek

Mom Shares Hack for Keeping Bugs Away This Summer Using Unlikely Item

A woman has shared a brilliant hack for keeping bugs away this summer and it involves using soap. No, you don't have to scrup anything with soapy suds, instead the hack is fairly hassle-free. On July 4, a Minnesota mom, who goes by the account name Jojo.butterflylove, shared the simple...

Comments / 0

Community Policy