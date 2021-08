Albany State University baseball's Malik Barrington has signed a contract to play with the Minnesota Twins yesterday. "We are so excited for Malik and what he has accomplished. This is a huge day for not only him, but our ASU baseball program. Malik is the perfect example for our future rams to follow. He came to us in the fall of 2018 and has worked extremely hard on his development every day for the last three years and has achieved his goal of becoming a professional pitcher. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for Malik's professional career" said ASU Head Baseball Coach Scot Hemmings.