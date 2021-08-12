Cancel
Glen Burnie, MD

GoFund Setup in Support of Family Displaced Following Early Morning Glen Burnie Home Fire

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4vG3_0bL9uYWv00

Friends, family and community members are rallying behind a Glen Burnie family that was displaced following an early morning fire.

The GoFundMe page setup in support of the family of four has raised more than $6,300 as of 9:30pm on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

To donate or to learn more, go to:

Fundraiser in Support of Tiffany Booth and Family

On Saturday, August 7, 2021 at about 2:50am, multiple fire and rescue units responded to the home on New Jersey Avenue for a structure fire. Tiffany Booth and her small children were inside the home sleeping at the time, but were able to escape the blaze safely.

Tiffany told Report Annapolis that her first thought was to run out of the house with her children in her hands. "I was asleep on the couch," Tiffany said. "Had I been in my bed, we would have died." Tiffany is the mother to 1-year old twin boys and a 12-year old girl. Her daughter was not at home at the time of the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XsGly_0bL9uYWv00

The fire, which appears to have started outside of the home, remains under investigation.

Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
