Starship is Stacked on the Super Heavy Booster. The Tallest Rocket Ever Built

By Matt Williams
Universe Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, things are gearing up at SpaceX’s South Texas Launch Facility, located just outside the village of Boca Chica, Texas. In recent weeks, the aerospace community has been abuzz about the rollout and Static Fire test of the Super Heavy Booster 3 (B3) prototype. This was the first time a booster was tested, which will be responsible for launching the Starship to space in the near future. Since then, things have only ramped up some more.

