Philip G. Hess, 92, St. Louis

Philip G. Hess, 92, of St. Louis died Aug. 3, 2021, in St. Louis. He served as a Jefferson County Circuit judge for more than 25 years, and during his time on the bench, he was elected president of the Missouri Circuit Judges Association. He served on the Supreme Court Judicial Ethics Committee, and he presented issues to the Missouri Legislature concerning judges throughout the state. Before serving as a Circuit judge, he was the prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County, an attorney in Festus and a hearings examiner for the Public Service Commission in Jefferson City. He also had been employed by Monsanto. He graduated from the University of Missouri and the University of Alabama School of Law, where he worked as an assistant athletic publicity director. He served as a lieutenant forward observer with the 3rd Infantry Division during the Korean War. He enjoyed golfing, traveling and spending time with family and friends. He was the son of Frank and Anna Mae (Bond) Hess of Crystal City.