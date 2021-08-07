Cancel
Malatras Announces EOP Student Ambassador Program to help students succeed in college

By The Dispatch Staff
Oneida Dispatch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbany, N.Y. — State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras recently announced a new Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) Student Ambassador program at SUNY that will designate 20 EOP student ambassadors to mentor other students, create a student EOP support network of EOP students across the SUNY System, advise the Chancellor on strengthening the program, and help recruit more students into EOP.

