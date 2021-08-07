Cancel
Pittsburg, KS

Grant to help Kansas Polymer Research Center create ag jobs

The Joplin Globe
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Kansas Polymer Research Center at Pittsburg State University has received a $1.4 million grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop and promote new polymeric materials and plastics processing capabilities.

“Everything we’re doing is around creating jobs,” said Tim Dawsey, executive director of the research center, in a statement. “We have a huge agricultural economy here, which is very vulnerable to the next drought, freeze or flood. We must diversify it to keep it sustainable, and to do that, we’ll use our plastics and polymer expertise to develop new technology-based jobs — higher paying tech jobs, manufacturing jobs — in the area. That means taking agricultural products, byproducts or waste, and turning them into value-added products, and then commercializing them.”

The funds are an extension of a previously awarded grant. They will be used by the research center’s National Institute for Materials Advancement and students enrolled in the Polymer Chemistry Initiative there.

Recent research has focused on value-added applications of vegetable oil-based materials, including a new battery, a new golf ball and a type of nonflammable foam.

“Our goal is to develop innovative solutions that will very positively impact the region’s workforce and economy,” Dawsey said.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, was among those who supported the grant.

“These new resources will help diversify the regional workforce by creating new technology-based jobs, boosting the local economy and further solidifying PSU’s leadership in this field,” he said in a statement.

