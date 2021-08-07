Industrial Live Work Lofts offer Makers Savings and a Supportive Community in the Arts District
Creatives in the Arts District really like to be able to live and work in the same place. Not having to commute frees up your time for other things, say many in the community. Going home for lunch, running a load of laundry while you are in the office working. Being home when a vendor or delivery driver needs to get in during the day are all time-saving features of having a life and a job that occupy the same space.www.laloftblog.com
Comments / 0