Although many of Sperry’s consumers enjoy its footwear for the fashion appeal, the brand’s roots are in performance. Early next year, Sperry will once again tap into its water sport heritage to deliver its most adventure-ready collection to date. Launching in March 2022 is Sperry Sport, a range of performance-focused shoes built for the ambitious outdoor enthusiast. The lineup was spearheaded by Sean McDowell, a 22-year Nike veteran who joined Sperry as its SVP of product creation in June 2020. McDowell explained to FN how the pandemic, which hit stateside just a few months before he assumed his new role, led to the...