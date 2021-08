The Johnson Co Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 within the county from the weekend. Johnson Co total COVID-19 cases has now increased to 2,508 overall, 166 are active, 11 are currently hospitalized and 2,311 have recovered. Out of the 17 new cases from over the weekend, one person is partially vaccinated. None of the rest are vaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, the Johnson Co Health Dept. ask that you please do so as soon as possible. JCHD host walk-in vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 9 AM – 3 PM and offer both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Children under age 18 must have parent or guardian present.