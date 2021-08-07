Cancel
Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga Cayuga Sheriff's Office looking for two missing teens

By The Citizen staff
Citizen Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating two teenagers who ran away from a local residential center. Deputies are trying to find Kaliegha L. Fiqueroa, a 16-year-old female, and Shane A. Murray, a 15-year-old male, according to a news release. Hillside Children's Center in Sennett reported that the two apparently fled from the facility overnight Saturday and their current locations are unknown.

