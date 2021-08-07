Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mike Tomlin disputes report about James Washington trade request

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN’s Adam Schefter had reported Friday that Washington -- unhappy with his role -- approached the Steelers about a trade request. Washington has wound up behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson on the depth chart. A trade request would make sense. There are reasons the Steelers would want to keep Washington around, so it remains to be seen where this actually stands. Tomlin certainly isn’t going to air any drama publicly.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Adamschefter#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLSteelers Depot

Cowher On Roethlisberger In 2021: ‘I Would Be Very Surprised If He Didn’t Have a Great Year This Year’

As a whole, most major media analysts believe 2021 will be a down season for the Pittsburgh Steelers and especially quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is now in his 18th NFL season. On Tuesday, former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, who is doing media sessions ahead of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in less than a month from now, was asked about his outlook for Roethlisberger in 2021 and especially on the heels of many expecting the veteran quarterback to have a down season.
NFLYardbarker

Former Steelers WR Suspended by CFL Team

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been suspended from the Canadian Football League, the Toronto Argonauts announced. Bryant, 29, signed with the Argonauts on Jan. 25. Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said over the weekend that the suspension is passport related as the Canadian-USA border continues to open after the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLNBC Sports

Steelers sign Lafayette Pitts

The Steelers moved to add a defensive back on Friday after losing DeMarkus Acy to a torn ACL earlier this week. The team announced the signing of Lafayette Pitts. Acy was waived with an injury designation after going down, so there was no need to open a roster spot. Pitts...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

There is still one Steelers player missing from Hall of Fame

With a flurry of Steelers set to be inducted to the Hall of Fame at the end of this summer, there is still one name missing from joining Canton. The Steelers are set to have a huge celebration in August when Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn, and Donnie Shell are all given their gold jackets and join the Hall of Fame. Each of these players is well-deserving of this honor, and the argument can easily be made that both Nunn and Shell had to wait far too long to receive this honor. While the hype and focus should be on this group, there seems to be one Steelers name still missing from this group.
NFLPosted by
102.5 WDVE

Pittsburgh Steelers Veteran Starter Announces Retirement From NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran linebacker Vince Williams has notified the team of his retirement plans. The Steelers confirmed that Williams, 31, will retire ahead of what would have been his ninth NFL season, all of which were spent with the franchise. "Vince Williams notified us today that he will retire from...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Reacts To Najee Harris’ Performance In First NFL Game Action

Yesterday marked the first preseason action for the 2021 NFL season — and the first in-game NFL action for rookie running back Najee Harris. Harris was one of just four expected offensive starters (Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, Kendrick Green) to see time on the field Thursday as his Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 in the annual Hall of Fame game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message After Player’s Alleged Trade Request

On Friday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that one of the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers requested a trade from the organization. “Steelers’ WR James Washington, a former 2018 second-round pick, has approached the Steelers and requested a trade based on his limited playtime last season and so far this preseason,” Schefter reported at the time.
NFLWILX-TV

Steelers Sign Two Free Agents

-PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth at outside linebacker and offensive line on the eve of training camp, signing free agents Melvin Ingram and Chaz Green. Both players agreed to one-year deals with the defending AFC North champions. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest...
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Mike Tomlin claims he hasn't been to a grocery store in 10 years

Last year, then-Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner made headlines by detailing his hermit-like existence during the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, midway through the 2020 season, he told local reporters he hadn’t gotten a haircut, visited a restaurant, gone to a grocery store or even been to a gas station since that March, before much of the country entered quarantine.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL receiver Dez Bryant understands how the Steelers have squandered James Washington's skills

If you have any questions about whether or not Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington isn’t being utilized to the fullest, just ask another great wide receiver. Former NFL star Dez Bryant took to Twitter on Thursday night to let prospective NFL teams know if they want a great receiver, call up the Steelers because they are wasting Washington’s talent.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 trade packages Steelers could offer Colts at quarterback

With the recent news of the Carson Wentz injury, here are three trade packages the Indianapolis Colts could offer the Pittsburgh Steelers for a quarterback. With the recent announcement that the Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out for up to the next 12 weeks, they may be looking for a new option to field at the position. Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley, and Sam Ehlinger are set to compete for the starting role in the meantime, but none are experienced options.

Comments / 0

Community Policy