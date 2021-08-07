Florida COVID patient shares experience of virus

A doctor in Arkansas says dying Covid patients beg him for a vaccine, and he has to tell them it’s too late.“I see someone daily – for the last three weeks – that is possibly dying, certainly very sick, that asks if they can get their vaccine,” Dr Michael Bolding told CNN. “And it is heartbreaking to tell them that that time has passed, that that was five to six weeks ago to prevent this.”Dr Bolding works at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. That state, along with Missouri, has become the epicentre of the United States’ latest...