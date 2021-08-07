Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida COVID patient shares experience of virus

hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/906ae842df2643f2b3ddfef7a1ae33df.

www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Https#Covid#Breaking News#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘That time has passed’: Arkansas doctor shares anguish of telling dying Covid patients it’s too late for vaccine

A doctor in Arkansas says dying Covid patients beg him for a vaccine, and he has to tell them it’s too late.“I see someone daily – for the last three weeks – that is possibly dying, certainly very sick, that asks if they can get their vaccine,” Dr Michael Bolding told CNN. “And it is heartbreaking to tell them that that time has passed, that that was five to six weeks ago to prevent this.”Dr Bolding works at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. That state, along with Missouri, has become the epicentre of the United States’ latest...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Younger, sicker, unvaccinated: Today’s COVID patients in Florida are different

At the start of a shift, Juana Mejia gathers with the other nurses in the intensive care unit at Memorial Hospital Miramar, closes her eyes, and prays. “We ask for strength and courage,” said Mejia, nurse manager of the ICU, which is filling up quickly with COVID patients. “Our job is to save lives. That’s what we are here for.” With younger patients now struggling to breathe on their own, ...
Florida StateWESH

Severely ill COVID-19 patients regret not getting vaccine, Florida doctor says

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland emergency medicine doctor says some patients who are severely ill from COVID-19 wish they had made a different decision about the vaccine. “They’re on oxygen. They don’t know if they’ll live or die or if they’ll get better or not. We have numerous patients that come in full of regret that they didn’t take that step and get vaccinated,” said Dr. Hal Escowitz, the chief medical informatics officer and chief quality officer at Lakeland Regional Health.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Florida hospital sees most COVID-19 patients since start of pandemic, with over 90% unvaccinated

Officials at the University of Florida Health Jacksonville say they're hitting numbers of COVID-19 patients higher than any they've seen during the pandemic. More than 90% of those patients are unvaccinated, and only roughly 50% of the hospital staff is vaccinated. Manuel Bojorquez reports on the battle in a state that accounts for 1 in 5 of the nation's new coronavirus cases.
Florida StateTraverse City Record-Eagle

No shutdown for Florida amid virus concerns

Governor Ron Desantis says there are no shutdowns in store for Florida, even as the delta variant is causing surges in coronavirus cases at various places in the U.S. (Aug. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy