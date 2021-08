The Washington Nationals (50-61) and the Atlanta Braves (56-55) will duel in Game 3 of a three-game weekend series at Truist Park in Atlanta on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 1:20 PM ET. Washington split the first two outings of a weekend series after losing the opener at 4-8 on Friday but made a quick rebound and won Game 2 over the Atlanta Braves at 3-2 on Saturday. The Nationals will break the tie with the Braves in a rubber match on Sunday. Last time out, Washington was scoreless from 1st to the 8th inning of the match but made a blast in the final frame with three runs resulting in a one-run triumph. Starter Josiah Gray finished with 5.0 innings of work and gave up just one earned run on four base hits with two free bases awarded and struck out ten Atlanta hitters in the win. Catcher Riley Adams made a run on one hit with two RBIs in the winning effort for the Nats.