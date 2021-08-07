Georgia Gwinnett College women's soccer building on run of four straight conference titles

Before it begins in earnest, the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer season already feels different. “(Thursday) we were having our first meeting of the season and we were having it in the locker room. It was our first time in the locker room as a team since two years ago (because of COVID-19 protocols),” GGC head women’s coach Mike Giuliano said. “I’m just reminding the girls that if COVID taught us anything, it’s that you can’t take anything for granted. Who would have thought we wouldn’t have our locker room for that long?”