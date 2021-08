The juxtaposition over the next week could not be starker. For the bulk of the NBA, the focus in coming days will be on the youthful revitalization provided by teens such as Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, Franz Wagner, Jalen Johnson and Moses Moody in Thursday’s draft. And then there are the Miami Heat, who have no current place in the draft, having long ago dealt ...