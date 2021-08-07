Goalie Jon Kempin will try keep D.C. United rolling vs. CF Montreal

D.C. United are hoping to hand the Columbus Crew their first-ever loss at their new stadium as the sides meet tonight at Lower.com Field. United will also be looking to avenge an early-season loss in which they conceded virtually no notable chances, only to lose 3-1 thanks to two own goals and some free kick wizardry from Lucas Zelarayán. More importantly, a win tonight would see the Black-and-Red above the red line in the East just as they get into the teeth of the most demanding portion of their 2021 schedule.