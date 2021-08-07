Cancel
Goalie Jon Kempin will try keep D.C. United rolling vs. CF Montreal

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 2 days ago

Amid their best stretch of the season, D.C. United will try to overcome the loss of their starting goalkeeper to injury when they host CF Montreal on Sunday. Bill Hamid sustained a hamstring injury in the first half of the club's win Wednesday at Columbus and will be sidelined for five to six weeks. D.C. United (7-7-3, 24 points) enter Sunday's match unbeaten in four straight and 3-1-2 in their past six.

