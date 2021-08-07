Cancel
LAFC aim to regain footing against Earthquakes

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 2 days ago

LAFC (6-6-5, 23 points) have not had the regularity of wins that they enjoyed in previous seasons. They saw their winless stretch extend to four games (0-2-2) following Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City. "We know there's been mistakes. Not every game is going to be perfect. But I...

