LAFC aim to regain footing against Earthquakes

Broadcast: Bally Sports North and SKOR North (coverage begins at 9:00 p.m.) The Loons went down early against the Portland Timbers this past weekend, but were able to bounce back in the second half with two unanswered goals to secure three points with a 2-1 win and extend their unbeaten streak to two – dropping points just once from the last ten games. Minnesota United matches up against LAFC for the first time since 2019 this Wednesday. In its last outing at Banc of California Stadium, Mason Toye tallied two goals in a 2-0 win for Minnesota United, but will be sending a much different team headed to Los Angeles – lead by midfielder-turned-striker Robin Lod and Argentine Maestro Emanuel Reynoso. LAFC has had an up-and-down season so far in 2021, but have been mostly down as of late. With the return of Carlos Vela in recent weeks and a need to push further up the table, LAFC will undoubtably see this game as crucial to see a good result as the MLS season moves into its second act.