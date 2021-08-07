LAFC aim to regain footing against Earthquakes

9:30 p.m., Banc of California Stadium BSN, 1500-AM Preview: The Loons are 6-5-3 with a two-game winning streak and LAFC is 6-5-4 with a three-game winning streak entering Wednesday's game. At stake is fourth place in the Western Conference, which LAFC currently holds with 22 points while the Loons have 21 after an 0-4 season start/ … The Loons are 2-1-1 all time against LAFC, 1-1 at Banc of California Stadium after a 2-0 victory last September. … LAFC star forward Carlos Vela's brother, Alejandro, played for Minnesota United during its NASL days. He played eight games in 2015. … Loons goalkeeper Tyler Miller was LAFC's starter for much of his first two seasons, the inaugural 2018 and 2019 seasons. … LAFC forward Raheem Edwards played for the Loons last season. ... The Loons will stay on the road after Wednesday's game, leaving for Salt Lake City on Thursday before Saturday's game against Vancouver there.
Comments / 0