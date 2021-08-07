Cancel
Richmond, VA

3114 Lake Village Dr Unit#31, Richmond City, VA 23235

Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLovely 2 bedroom unit in the serene village of Summerhill. Come enjoy your own covered front porch for your morning coffee or your very private back patio, overlooking a natural area. ALL NEW FLOORING – NEW CARPET in bedrooms and NEW LUXURY VINYL TILE throughout the rest of the condo. Walk to the large clubhouse for a variety of GAMES, ACTIVITIES, EXERCISE ROOM, LIBRARY and SOCIAL EVENTS or to sit on the EXPANSIVE DECK overlooking the lake with wildlife. Enjoy gardening? You may plant flowers in the mulch area of your condo or sign up for a raised bed in the community GARDEN. Outside storage closet for your use. The community is close enough to walk to a LOVELY PARK, shopping for GROCERIES (Trader Joes and Good Foods), a variety of RESTAURANTS with various cuisine, banking, and hair salons. The monthly fees cover the exterior home maintenance, landscaping, lawn service, leaf removal, snow removal, water & sewer, trash removal, reserves, road maintenance, roofs, windows, and building insurance. All appliances in the condo convey. This home is perfectly located for easy access to major roads, yet nestled in the quiet village-like neighborhood and quaint community of Bon Air.

richmond.com

