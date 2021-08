(Reuters) - Young lawyers and law students are urging the American Bar Association to lobby Congress to make it easier to discharge federal student loans through bankruptcy. The existing bankruptcy law sets too high a bar for struggling borrowers to find relief, they say, and the pandemic has created an opportunity for lawmakers to rethink the student loan discharge standard now in place. On Monday, the ABA’s House of Delegates—the organization’s policy making body—will consider a resolution that calls for the ABA to push Congress to amend the bankruptcy code.