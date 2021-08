While he currently does not have a contract beyond the 2021 season, All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is expected to report for the start of Seahawks training camp on July 27. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Adams and the Seahawks are "not close" to agreeing to terms on an extension. But talks between the two sides remain ongoing and the expectation remains that the two sides will strike a deal to make him the highest-paid player at his position, surpassing Broncos star Justin Simmons at $15.25 million per year.