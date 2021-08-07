Garrison Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Lets' have another fun hiking adventure this Sat. by hiking in Garrison . We will meet at the Garrison Metro North Train Station at 9:06, and then shuttle all the cars and passengers to the trail head. The hike is not suitable for hikers who want to run, or slow hikers that want to stroll, . The leader determines the pace, number of stops, and the duration of stops. Hiking boots and backpacks are required. Also bring your lunch and 4 liters of water per person. This is an all day hike that starts at 9:06 and ends at approximately 3:00 if all goes well. Expect a 10-mile hike, graded as vigorous by the current rating system and 3D10 by the prior codes. We start on the AT, and then take the Carriage Connector to the Osborne Loop with an optional climb up Sugar loaf, and the Osborne Loop back to the AT. Trans. 5C, but take the early 7:45 train that arrives in Garrison at 9:06. Drivers meet at the Garrison Train Station. I will be taking the train, and be in the last car . I will be wearing a wide brimmed tan hat, red AMC leader's shirt; green pants, and have 2 blue water bottles on my hips, and a large green pack. If you don't know where to get off on the train, get in the last car and follow me. If you get lost at the train station I won't wait. 9:06AM means 9:06AM. No dogs allowed on hike. Rain or extreme heat cancels. Leader: Joe Nigro 718-331-6148 (7:30-9:30 PM) Joeni1@msn.com Despite the recent easing of Covid-19 restrictions - out of consideration for all people who share the trails with us, all participants must 1) be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) carry face masks 3) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) be prepared to observe social distancing.