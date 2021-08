For the vast majority of the last two decades, Texas Tech football fans have spent most of their time worrying about the program’s health on the defensive side of the football. That’s made the defensive coordinator of the day one of the most cussed and discussed figures in West Texas. But this year, there are massive questions to be answered on the other side of the ball and that puts offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie near the center of any discussion about the potential of the 2021 Red Raiders.