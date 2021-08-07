Delco League: Aston Valley gets the Jump on Upper Darby

MARPLE — Trevor Jump is one of the big arms in Aston Valley's starting rotation. No matter who's throwing, they keep delivering gems in the Delco League playoffs. Jump, with his flowing blonde hair, was next in line for Knights in Game 1 of the championship series Saturday. The hard-throwing righty pitched six shutout innings with seven strikeouts and allowed only four hits in a 5-1 victory over Upper Darby at Cardinal O'Hara High School.