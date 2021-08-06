Miles McBride

Jordan Nwora scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to an 81-78 win over the LA Clippers in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Monday evening at Cox Pavilion. The contest got out to a tight start but the Bucks pulled away in the second quarter and took a 46-30 lead by halftime. They pushed their lead to 18 early in the third, but the Clippers cut it to a nine-point game heading into the final frame. The Clippers kept the momentum going and held a one-point advantage with two minutes left. However, the Bucks remained composed and played well in the last few possessions — which included two clutch free throws by Theo Pinson in the final seconds — to seal the win.