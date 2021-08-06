Cancel
NBA

Miles McBride

NBA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article the 36th overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, to a contract. Terms of the deals were not disclosed. McBride, 6-2, 200-pounds, averaged 15.9 points on 41.4-percent shooting from downtown, 4.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals over 34.2 minutes in 29 games as a sophomore at West Virginia University last season. He was one of 30 players selected to the 2020-21 Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America team and was the only player in the Big 12 last season with multiple 30-point games (two). The Cincinnati, OH-native averaged 12.6 points, 3.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds in his two seasons with the Mountaineers earning him 2019-20 Big 12 All-Freshman and 2020-21 All-Big 12 second team honors.

