Songtrails with Caroline Doctorow

We talk with historian Elizabeth Hinton about her book, “America on Fire: The Untold History Of Police Violence And Black Rebellion Since The 1960s.” Hinton takes the reader on a journey from Detroit in 1967 and Miami in 1980 to Los Angeles in 1992 and beyond to chart the persistence of structural racism and one of its primary consequences, what the White power structure called “riots” but what Black people call rebellions. The central lesson from these eruptions—that police violence invariably leads to community violence—continues to escape policymakers, who respond by further criminalizing entire groups instead of addressing underlying socioeconomic causes. The results are the hugely expanded policing and prison regimes that shape the lives of so many Americans today.