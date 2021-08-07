Songtrails with Caroline Doctorow

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Connecticut’s Caroline Polachek has released her new single “Bunny Is a Rider” via Perpetual Noise/The Orchard. Polachek describes the song "as a summer jam about being unavailable." She says, "Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of. Maybe it’s a fantasy, maybe it’s a bad attitude. But anyone can be bunny, at least for three minutes and seventeen seconds. The song features a scorching bass performance from producer Danny L. Harle, plus his baby daughter’s first vocal cameo.” The single release follows a sold-out L.A. show at the Greek Theater on August 5th.
