Songtrails with Caroline Doctorow

 12 days ago

Featuring roots-based artists plus the local spotlight with some favorite area performers.

Music, Culture, Arts and Entertainment 8-16-2021

We talk with historian Elizabeth Hinton about her book, “America on Fire: The Untold History Of Police Violence And Black Rebellion Since The 1960s.” Hinton takes the reader on a journey from Detroit in 1967 and Miami in 1980 to Los Angeles in 1992 and beyond to chart the persistence of structural racism and one of its primary consequences, what the White power structure called “riots” but what Black people call rebellions. The central lesson from these eruptions—that police violence invariably leads to community violence—continues to escape policymakers, who respond by further criminalizing entire groups instead of addressing underlying socioeconomic causes. The results are the hugely expanded policing and prison regimes that shape the lives of so many Americans today.
Caroline Polachek

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Connecticut’s Caroline Polachek has released her new single “Bunny Is a Rider” via Perpetual Noise/The Orchard. Polachek describes the song "as a summer jam about being unavailable." She says, "Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of. Maybe it’s a fantasy, maybe it’s a bad attitude. But anyone can be bunny, at least for three minutes and seventeen seconds. The song features a scorching bass performance from producer Danny L. Harle, plus his baby daughter’s first vocal cameo.” The single release follows a sold-out L.A. show at the Greek Theater on August 5th.
WPKN’s Favorite Tracks of the Week – 8/15/21

Moon Taxi: Mission – single (BMG, 2021) Amelia Cuni: Raag Bageshri – Alaap – Parampara Festival 13.3.1992 (Black Truffle, 2021) Alan Vega: The Record Speed – After Dark (In the Red, 2021) The Southern Sons: Lift Every Voice And Sing – single (Bluebird, 1942) Roger Chapman: Dark Side of the...
Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
Caroline Peyton Has Died

News has come that a phenomenal voice is gone. Singer-songwriter Caroline Peyton, who’d lived in the Nashville area since the early 1990s, died Aug. 11 at age 69. Even if you don’t know Peyton’s solo material, you’ve almost certainly heard her in a Disney film. She lent her incredible vocal range to several of the studio’s blockbuster animated features in the ’90s, including Beauty and the Beast and Pocahontas. Peyton spent much of the decade before that performing in theatrical productions on Broadway and elsewhere.
Veteran Actress Kim Min Kyung Passes Away

Veteran actress Kim Min Kyung has passed away at the age of 61. On August 17, her agency, DaHong Entertainment, confirmed, “Kim Min Kyung passed away yesterday (August 16).” She is currently laid to rest at a hospital in Seoul and her funeral will take place on August 18. Born...
Pop Smoke's Vault Has Run Dry, Says His Best Friend

The well has run dry following the release of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith. According to the late rapper's best friend, Mike Dee, his vault may be empty after the release of thirty new songs, which were added onto the deluxe editions of his latest album. He says that he believes the rapper doesn't have much left to release, which means that we may have heard the last new music from Pop Smoke.
White Woman Apologizes for Capitalizing Off Black Woman’s Book Title

A white woman who amassed over 2 million followers on Instagram by using a name almost identical to a Black woman’s book name is issuing an apology. Jessica “Jess” Natale has been going by the name “So You Want to Talk About” on Instagram since February 2020. The issue is her Instagram handle name is extremely similar to Ijeoma Oluo’s 2018 book title, So You Want to Talk About Race, Insider reports.
Melissa Joan Hart Has COVID and Struggles to Breathe

Melissa Joan Hart is pleading with her fans to get vaccinated and also take COVID precautions. In a new Instagram video the 45-year-old actress reveals that she is battling COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, and that she is struggling to breathe. Read on to learn about the actress' battle against COVID-19 and what she hopes others can learn from her experience. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

