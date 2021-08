There she is again. Megaera, the first boss in Hades. I've come up against her more than once before, but this time I feel like I can actually win. With some practice under my belt, I'm more powerful and accustomed to how everything works. I've learned how best to read her moves and I'm gripped by a sense of determination. I can do this. I can. As I frantically dash to avoid her barrage of ranged attacks, I dart every which way – ridding the dungeon of other enemies trying to get a hit on me as I go. Every chance I get, I whittle down Megaera's health.