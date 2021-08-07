Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

‘The Devil’s Deal’: Fantasia Review

By Tim Grierson, Senior US Critic
Screendaily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Won-tae’s twisty thriller relishes the wickedness of its amoral characters. Dir: Lee Won-tae. South Korea. 2021. 116 mins. There’s very little difference between the politicians and the gangsters in The Devil’s Deal, an engrossing thriller in which a stolen election leads to revenge and murder. Filmmaker Lee Won-tae relishes the opportunity to tell this story of a pit of vipers, led by Cho Jin-woong as an aspiring congressman who eagerly abandons any trace of moral fibre while vowing to destroy the crooked businessmen and criminals who scuppered his ambitions. Stylish and bracingly chilly, the picture may not have much new to say about how power corrupts, but it’s awfully fun to watch Lee’s scheming combatants grapple to gain the upper hand.

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devil#Fantasia Review#The Democratic Party#Pil#Twin Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Worldspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Cinematic Releases: Gaia (2021) - Reviewed

South African television director Jaco Bouwer and frequent collaborator actress Monique Rockman, fresh off of his crime-horror series Die Spreeus, makes his big screen debut in the director’s chair with the new 2021 jungle-set ecological horror film Gaia. Shot entirely on South Africa’s Garden Route region and within the forests...
Petsthefilmstage.com

Andrea Arnold on Capturing Cow, Bovine Beauty, and the Brutality of Nature

After a grueling experience with HBO’s Big Little Lies, Andrea Arnold returns with her first film in five years. Positioned somewhere in the world of documentary, Cow follows the life, death, and daily grind of a pleasant heifer named Luna. The film premiered at Cannes, where Arnold took a moment...
Moviesdailydead.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: JUNK HEAD Is a Work of Stop-Motion Mastery

Guillermo del Toro once referred to a short film titled “Junk Head 1” as a “one-man band work of deranged brilliance” with “monumental will and imagination at work.” In 2017, after seven painstaking years, “Junk Head” was released as a feature and was a surprise hit at the Fantasia International Film Festival that year. Now, the film is being re-released with a new theatrical edit. An existential work both dark and humorous with a classic sci-fi atmosphere, first-time director Takahide Hori’s stop-motion epic is a cult classic in the making.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Lamb’ Review: Noomi Rapace Adopts a Uniquely Strange Baby in Striking Motherhood Horror

Splicing the dark heart of a folk-horror movie into the fluffy body of a rural Icelandic relationship drama yields unexpectedly fertile and darkly comic effects in Valdimir Jóhannsson’s creepy-funny-weird-sad “Lamb,” a film that proves just how far disbelief can be suspended if you’re in the hands of a director — and a cast, and an SFX/puppetry department — who really commit to the bit. Abetted by a performance of unwaveringly invested, freckled seriousness from Noomi Rapace (whose Icelandic certainly sounds convincing to a non-Nordic ear), . Way out here on this isolated hillside, something is spooking the horses. In a majestic...
Moviesfilm-book.com

Film Review: SATOSHI KON: THE ILLUSIONIST: An Informative Look at the Work of an Anime Legend [Fantasia 2021]

Satoshi Kon: The Illusionist (2021) Film Review from the 25th Annual Fantasia International Film Festival, a movie directed by Pascal-Alex Vincent, and starring Darren Aronofsky, Marc Caro, Jeremy Clapin, Megumi Hayashibara, Mamoru Hosoda, Junko Iwao, Masao Maruyama, Masayuki Murai, Mamoru Oshii, Rodney Rothman, and Aya Suzuki. Legendary Japanese film director/animator...
MoviesComicBook

It's a Summer Film! Review: A Cinematic Love Letter for All Movie Fans (Fantasia Film Festival)

What filmmaker Soushi Matsumoto’s debut feature, It’s A Summer Film!, proves is that the boundless and infectious enthusiasm of youth has no language barrier. Telling the tale of three Japanese high-schoolers' summer breaks and how they’re crafting a movie project with their free time, It’s A Summer Film! is one of the best love letters to cinema in recent years. Done entirely without the need to make its characters seem like over-eager nerds that want to one-up each other on film knowledge, It’s a Summer Film! is populated with fully developed young people that want to share their passion with the world which makes for a stronger and more interesting narrative. It’s a movie where the love for cinema isn’t about winning a trivia contest but about the communal experience of connecting with a film.
TV & Videosthefilmstage.com

Fantasia Review: Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break Tells a Hilarious, Ludicrous Quest for Revenge

A mother’s love can move mountains. It must in the case of Paul Dood (Tom Meeten) since he doesn’t really have anything else propelling him forward. Did he aspire to be a superstar? No. He merely asked his mom (June Watson’s Julie) if she thought he had what it took while watching an episode of Britain’s Got Talent. She of course said yes. She said he was “better than anyone else on that show.” Love is blind, though, and unwittingly creates lies—Paul is hardly a Susan Boyle with talent to spare if someone would simply give him a chance. He’s not even a William Hung earning views for second-hand embarrassment. He’s lucky to get three viewers per stream: Mum, Clemmie (Katherine Parkinson), and Bruce (Jarred Christmas).
Religionbadfeelingmag.com

AGNES Fantasia 2021 review: Mickey Reece’s latest is a blasphemous delight

Wildly prolific cult filmmaker Mickey Reece (Climate of the Hunter) is back in the habit with Agnes, an endlessly surprising and thrilling subversion of the demonic possession and nunsploitation genres. Agnes opens on a covenant, where the young Sister Agnes (Hayley McFarland) suddenly explodes into a violent rage during dinner....
MoviesFlick Filosopher

Riders of Justice and Pig movies review: rethinking the revenge movie

I’m “biast” (con): not keen on men’s revenge stories; hot and cold on Nicolas Cage. I am done with movies about men driven to vengeance by the deaths of women they love. It’s such an overused cliché, and one so detrimental to the humanity of half the human race onscreen, that it became one of the criteria by which a film could be dinged for its representation of women in my Where Are the Women? project.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash’: Locarno Review

Indonesian auteur Edwin adapts Eka Kurniawan’s free-wheeling novel for the big screen. Dir: Edwin. Indonesia/Germany/Singapore. 2021. 114 minutes. The pulpy fiction of Eka Kurniawan — ’Indonesian literature’s Quentin Tarantino’ — experiences an inglorious first big-screen adaptation with the plodding genre-blender Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash. Premiering in the main competition at Locarno ahead of a North American bow in Toronto, this lurid, romantically-inflected tale of a hot-head brawler plagued by erectile dysfunction seems unlikely to mark a rebound for mono-monikered director/co-writer Edwin.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Dive Down the Rabbit Hole With 6 of the Best Conspiracy Horror Films

Conspiracy theories can be dangerous when taken at face value, especially now that the internet has made it hard for some folks to tell the difference between legitimate information and paranoid rambling. However, when used as a storytelling tool, conspiratorial thinking can also serve as a reminder about the merits of questioning authority and fighting back against an unfair status quo.
Retaildailydead.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: KING KNIGHT Shines a Positive and Humorous Light on Wicca

We’re all good people, but we’re full of shit. Or, as the characters in King Knight say, we all have “poo in our butts” (whether or not this applies to Juliette Binoche, however, is a topic of debate in the film). We’re all imperfect human beings, some more malicious than others, and it’s the outsider who receives the brunt of that malice. Writer-director Richard Bates Jr. (Excision, Tone-Deaf) looks at the outsider with a dark sense of humor and with a farcical approach, creating one of the best comedies of the year. While looking at religion, conservatives, and society in general, King Knight aims to present Wicca in a positive light. It succeeds, leading to a journey of acceptance and rebirth.
MoviesScreendaily

Asian Shadows picks up Venice Days opener ‘Shen Kong’ (exclusive)

Asian Shadows has picked up international rights to Chen Guan’s Shen Kong, which will premiere as the opening film of Venice Days at this year’s Venice Film Festival (September 1-11). Set during the Covid-19 pandemic in China, the film follows two lonely citizens of a city in lockdown, who wander...
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

TV Review – Chapelwaite

Martin Carr reviews the Epix original series Chapelwaite…. If Merchant Ivory had made Salem’s Lot, this might have been the end result – a heady mix of gothic horror, small town gossip and people looking peaky, whilst being awfully polite. This prequel to King’s horror classic, based on the short story Jerusalem’s Lot, bides its time and gets audiences comfortable. It may possess haunted house pretensions, deceptively deep shadows and dark mahogany panelling, but this is more than an antiquated bedtime story.
Books & Literaturethelosangelesbeat.com

Book Review: TCM’s “Summer Movies: 30 Sun-Drenched Classics”

The delights of summer and the transformative power of the season are explored in “Summer Movies: 30 Sun-Drenched Classics.” Authored by John Malahy, this new book is part of an ongoing partnership between Turner Classic Movies and. Running Hen Press. There’s more to this book than first meets the eye....
Moviesfilm-book.com

Film Review: WOODLANDS DARK AND DAYS BEWITCHED: A HISTORY OF FOLK HORROR: A Spooky, Gargantuan Marvel of Genre Analysis [Fantasia 2021]

Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror Review. Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror (2021) Film Review from the 25th Annual Fantasia International Film Festival, a movie written and directed by Kier-La Janisse, featuring Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer, Piers Haggard, Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, Alice Lowe, Mattie Do, Jeremy Dyson, Robert Eggers, Katrin Gebbe, and Ian Ogilvy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy