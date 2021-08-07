‘The Devil’s Deal’: Fantasia Review

A mother’s love can move mountains. It must in the case of Paul Dood (Tom Meeten) since he doesn’t really have anything else propelling him forward. Did he aspire to be a superstar? No. He merely asked his mom (June Watson’s Julie) if she thought he had what it took while watching an episode of Britain’s Got Talent. She of course said yes. She said he was “better than anyone else on that show.” Love is blind, though, and unwittingly creates lies—Paul is hardly a Susan Boyle with talent to spare if someone would simply give him a chance. He’s not even a William Hung earning views for second-hand embarrassment. He’s lucky to get three viewers per stream: Mum, Clemmie (Katherine Parkinson), and Bruce (Jarred Christmas).