‘The Devil’s Deal’: Fantasia Review
Lee Won-tae’s twisty thriller relishes the wickedness of its amoral characters. Dir: Lee Won-tae. South Korea. 2021. 116 mins. There’s very little difference between the politicians and the gangsters in The Devil’s Deal, an engrossing thriller in which a stolen election leads to revenge and murder. Filmmaker Lee Won-tae relishes the opportunity to tell this story of a pit of vipers, led by Cho Jin-woong as an aspiring congressman who eagerly abandons any trace of moral fibre while vowing to destroy the crooked businessmen and criminals who scuppered his ambitions. Stylish and bracingly chilly, the picture may not have much new to say about how power corrupts, but it’s awfully fun to watch Lee’s scheming combatants grapple to gain the upper hand.www.screendaily.com
