Dems who fled TX sue Gov. Abbott saying efforts to force return violate their civil rights
*Editor's note* This story's headline was edited for length. "Democrats who fled Texas sue Gov. Greg Abbott, Speaker Dade Phelan, saying efforts to force their return violate their civil rights" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.foxsanantonio.com
Comments / 1