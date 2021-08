Moustakas went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 10-0 win over the Pirates. There was no rust whatsoever on the 32-year-old's bat as he saw his first action since May 18. Moustakas' return from a heel injury will give the Reds' offense a jolt for the stretch run, but with Jonathan India having locked down the job at second base while he was sidelined, Moose will have to split time at third base with Eugenio Suarez.