Happenings

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 3 days ago

Deary Friendship Days will begin at 6 A.M. TODAY, starting with a pancake breakfast hosted by local EMTs and firefighters, culminating in an evening street dance with live music and late-night biscuits and gravy at local watering hole Fuzzy’s. A full schedule for the festival can be found on the Whitepine Lions Club Facebook page at this link: bit.ly/2VzyXSu.

