Happenings

The upcoming Forada Days celebration is this weekend, with a full plate of activities taking place all throughout town - so much fun for the whole family crammed into Saturday, August 7th! Event List: The festivities kick off with the Forada Days 5K Fun Run at 8 AM. At 9 AM, the kiddos can partake in the Schmidt's Pedal Pull - prizes will be awarded for those that can pedal the farthest. The Forada Lions Brat & Corn Feed will be running from 10 AM - 3 PM. Also from 10 - 3, there will be a Vendor/Craft Fair all throughout downtown Forada. From 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM, join the the Prairie Wood Carvers for live demonstrations. The Grand Parade gets going at 1 PM. 2 Pm signals the start of Senior Bingo, hosted in the Forada City Hall. Catch live music from the Polka Bro's from 2 - 5 PM. There will be opportunities to test your skills with U.S. Axe Throwing's setup on-site. Don't forget about the Forada Street Dance at 7:30 Pm, with live music from artists like 57 Chevy & The Bottle Rockets. Capping of Saturday's schedule will be Fireworks @ Dusk (Taking place around 10 PM). Last, but not least, come back out to Forada on Sunday, August 8th for the First Responders Breakfast.