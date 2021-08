Preseason camp gave us plenty of talk about, our listeners gave us plenty of questions to answer and we shared some show news on this week's Real Pod Wednesdays. First up, we react to an interesting day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Tuesday, where we learned that Ohio State is moving toward making some major changes on the offensive line. Does it actually make sense for Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere to change positions? Although we were skeptical initially, we're buying that the new-look offensive line can be a dominant unit, and we explain why.