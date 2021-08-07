On Nature column: Individuals must conserve to preserve our commons
When the first European immigrants settled in what is now New England, they brought with them the tradition of constructing a meeting place in the center of town surrounded by a grassy area known as a commons. The grass on the village green could sustain a limited number of villagers grazing a few cows there but, if each villager tried to maximize their free grazing rights, the soil eroded and weeds took over. The idea that unregulated human activity will degrade a publicly shared resource is known as “the tragedy of the commons.”www.heraldbulletin.com
