On Nature column: Individuals must conserve to preserve our commons

It would be exceedingly easy to spout off random facts about the Town of Clinton (Churubusco), one of many small, rural towns in upstate New York, which happened to be at the highest point in the Rutland Railroad in its heyday. And which also happens to be the northernmost town in Clinton County. These, however, are just ordinary facts about an extraordinary town. As the proud historian of Churubusco and a lifelong citizen, I argue that what really makes the Town of Clinton so special is the resilience and work ethic of its citizens. Throughout its history, the Town of Clinton was formed on the backs of mainly French Canadian and Irish immigrants. For most of its existence, it has been a primarily agrarian and laborer society. A place of common people who were anything but common in their accomplishments.