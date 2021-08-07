Cancel
On Nature column: Individuals must conserve to preserve our commons

Anderson Herald Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the first European immigrants settled in what is now New England, they brought with them the tradition of constructing a meeting place in the center of town surrounded by a grassy area known as a commons. The grass on the village green could sustain a limited number of villagers grazing a few cows there but, if each villager tried to maximize their free grazing rights, the soil eroded and weeds took over. The idea that unregulated human activity will degrade a publicly shared resource is known as “the tragedy of the commons.”

Baileys Harbor, WIwearegreenbay.com

Nature preserve in Baileys Harbor selected as recipient of Emergency Relief Grant

BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV)- The United States Lighthouse Society (USLHS) has selected the Ridges Sanctuary as a recipient of a $1,000 dollar Emergency Relief Grant. The USLHS, a nonprofit historical and educational organization, selects 35 different organizations to receive this grant. Only two of those recipients were from Wisconsin, the other was the Northpoint Lighthouse Friends in Milwaukee.
Oregon Stateoregonstate.edu

A closer look at 5 online degrees in conservation and natural sciences

Oregon State Ecampus programs can help you cultivate and protect our natural world. Knowing how to take care of the planet and the animals who live here is just one of our areas of expertise at Oregon State University. Another one is producing skilled professionals who can carry out that environmentally conscious work.
Elmira, NYWETM

National Nature Conservation Day: How you can help the environment

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Today is National Nature Conservation Day and you might see people out enjoying the day with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Although the day is once a year, Tanglewood Nature Center celebrates nature conservation every day of the year. They offer hiking with their various trails and have an education center that showcases various animals from the state.
LifestyleWatauga Democrat

Our view: Working with, not against, nature

One of the lesser known natural jewels of the High Country is one that is not only unique, but is the site of one of the best recent examples of a community at work to protect our future. The Todd Island Park is a 10-acre island park in the middle...
Westfield, IASioux City Journal

The Nature Conservancy to own and manage Camp Joy Hollow

WESTFIELD, Iowa -- The Nature Conservancy in Iowa has announced its intention to purchase Camp Joy Hollow, a former Girls Scout camp near Westfield, Iowa. Following the purchase of the 356-acre property in September, the Nature Conservancy said it will introduce conservation management to the woodlands and prairie for the benefit of migratory birds and other wildlife.
AnimalsScience Now

Human-wildlife conflict under climate change

Human-wildlife conflict—defined here as direct interactions between humans and wildlife with adverse outcomes—costs the global economy billions of dollars annually, threatens human lives and livelihoods, and is a leading cause of biodiversity loss (1). These clashes largely stem from the co-occurrence of humans and wildlife seeking limited resources in shared landscapes and often has unforeseen consequences. For example, large carnivore species like leopards may prey upon livestock and disrupt human livelihoods, leading to retaliatory killings that can drive wildlife decline, zoonotic disease outbreaks, and child labor practices (2). As dire as these conflicts have been, climate change is intensifying human-wildlife conflict by exacerbating resource scarcity and forcing people and wildlife to share increasingly crowded spaces. Consequently, human-wildlife conflict is rising in frequency and severity, but the complex connections among climate dynamics, ecological dynamics, and social dynamics contributing to the heightened conflict have yet to be fully appreciated.
EnvironmentLincoln Journal Star

Letter: Environmental Trust must be preserved

A true asset of our state is the Nebraska Environmental Trust. The leadership of Mark Brohman has meant that many wonderful projects have occurred for many years. The facts are known and details have been appreciated as provided by staff. Brohman has been a true leader. It is disturbing that...
EnvironmentFinger Lakes Times

LETTER: Time is now to save our natural resources

Water, water everywhere but not a drop to drink. It may be truer sooner than you think. Even though we are a water world with 70% of the surface covered with it, only a fraction of what’s left is drinkable. The drinkable amount keeps getting smaller and smaller. We have...
Advocacymadison

Belle Rose Ragins: Nature Conservancy disappoints with Kohler appointment

Dear Editor: We're not giving to the Nature Conservancy this year. Why? They just named Laura Kohler as honorary chair of their Wisconsin's Path fundraising campaign. Kohler, senior vice president of HR, Stewardship and Sustainability at the Kohler Company, tells us to "preserve the special places and the natural resources that we’ve all been given."
NFLtalbotspy.org

Individual Rights vs. the Common Good by Angela Rieck

Recently, the President began a push to stop the spread of COVID 19 vaccination misinformation on social media. But these efforts ignore the basic understanding of how humans think. We gather facts and create a story. This story allows us to form an opinion and then gather evidence to support it. Misinformation is frequently used to validate, more often than to form opinions.
WildlifePhys.org

Disciplines must be integrated to successfully conserve biodiversity

Innovation arises through the transfer of research results into practice. Valuable research results threaten to gather dust in university libraries if they are not put into practice. While transdisciplinary research seems to become increasingly important in sciences, funding programs and media, there are still many misunderstandings to be clarified. In their recently published article, ecologist Bea Maas from the University of Vienna and her international co-authors discuss the opportunities and challenges of this disciplinary integration. With numerous examples from bird and bat research, they show how different disciplines such as biology, psychology and technology can jointly contribute to and improve the sustainable development of agricultural landscapes.
Clinton, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Column: Common people who are anything but common

It would be exceedingly easy to spout off random facts about the Town of Clinton (Churubusco), one of many small, rural towns in upstate New York, which happened to be at the highest point in the Rutland Railroad in its heyday. And which also happens to be the northernmost town in Clinton County. These, however, are just ordinary facts about an extraordinary town. As the proud historian of Churubusco and a lifelong citizen, I argue that what really makes the Town of Clinton so special is the resilience and work ethic of its citizens. Throughout its history, the Town of Clinton was formed on the backs of mainly French Canadian and Irish immigrants. For most of its existence, it has been a primarily agrarian and laborer society. A place of common people who were anything but common in their accomplishments.
EnvironmentMetro International

U.N. climate change report sounds ‘code red for humanity’

Global warming is dangerously close to spiraling out of control, a U.N. climate panel said in a landmark report Monday, warning the world is already certain to face further climate disruptions for decades, if not centuries, to come. Humans are “unequivocally” to blame, the report from the scientists of the...
Santa Cruz, CAUC Santa Cruz

Fostering anti-racism in ecology, evolution, and conservation biology

Academic departments in ecology, evolution, and conservation biology are increasingly aware of the need to address longstanding barriers and challenges faced by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in these disciplines. A diverse group of faculty, staff, and students in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology (EEB) at UC Santa Cruz has now compiled a set of tools and strategies which departments can use to address shortcomings in equity and inclusion.
EnvironmentScientific American

Indigenous Amazon Communities Fight Deforestation with New Early-Alert Tool

Calls to protect the Amazon rain forest, which supports immense biodiversity and holds about 123 billion metric tons of carbon, are growing desperate as the ecosystem’s destruction accelerates. Indigenous peoples in the Amazon have tried to protect the region by monitoring territorial boundaries, blocking dam construction, and more. But deforestation has continued at a rapid pace.

