Idaho State

Idaho virus numbers going ‘the wrong way’

By Ian Max Stevenson Idaho Statesman
Lewiston Morning Tribune
 3 days ago

BOISE — The ongoing surge in COVID-19 case numbers in Idaho has prompted some public locations to bring back mask mandates that had been lifted earlier this year. The Boise School District reinstated a mask mandate for the coming school year on Tuesday, and the Ada County Courthouse will again begin requiring masks on certain levels of the building on Monday. Late last month, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced masks will be required in all city facilities.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate turns to $3.5 trillion bill, key to Biden's agenda

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a massive infrastructure bill and immediately kicked off debate on a $3.5 trillion spending blueprint for President Joe Biden's key priorities on climate change, universal preschool and affordable housing. The bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which the 100-member...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Key takeaways from the UN report on the climate crisis

(CNN) — Monday's report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) represents the most comprehensive and conclusive "state of the science" on the climate crisis: why it is happening, how it is impacting every region of the planet, how much worse things are set to get and what must be done to avoid the worst consequences.

