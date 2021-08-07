Idaho virus numbers going ‘the wrong way’
BOISE — The ongoing surge in COVID-19 case numbers in Idaho has prompted some public locations to bring back mask mandates that had been lifted earlier this year. The Boise School District reinstated a mask mandate for the coming school year on Tuesday, and the Ada County Courthouse will again begin requiring masks on certain levels of the building on Monday. Late last month, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced masks will be required in all city facilities.lmtribune.com
