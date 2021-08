An Arkansas man held for three months after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot was "tortured" in the District of Columbia jail, according to his attorney. Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 61, of Gravette was slammed into a concrete floor, threatened, kept in solitary confinement and denied prompt medical treatment when he thought he was having a heart attack, Joseph D. McBride of New York City wrote in an "emergency request" to Amnesty International and the American Civil Liberties Union seeking an investigation into the way Barnett and four other "January Sixers" were treated in the jail.